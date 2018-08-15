Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have traveled some 2,400 miles to renew their rivalry as the Spanish powers clash in the UEFA Super Cup in Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday.

The annual meeting of the reigning Champions League and Europa League winners pits the two capital city foes against one another just days before the start of a new season kicks off in La Liga.

The rivalry is lacking its chief name over the past decade, with Cristiano Ronaldo departing Real Madrid for Juventus. Gareth Bale, Isco, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio are just some of the stars that will be counted on to fill the void under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Atletico, meanwhile, had a busy summer in which it landed the likes of Thomas Lemar and Gelson Martins and managed to keep Antoine Griezmann, Diego Godin and Jan Oblak. Diego Simeone's side will look to prevent Real Madrid from winning a third straight Super Cup (and fourth in five years) while carrying bragging rights into an intriguing domestic season in which both will look to dethrone Barcelona.

On Wednesday, Atletico Madrid took the lead some 50 seconds in off a gorgeous goal from Diego Costa. The powerful forward beat both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane before getting to the end line and rifling a blast from a tight angle by Keylor Navas to make it 1-0.

Marco Asensio nearly pulled Real Madrid even in the 17th minute in sensational fashion, only to be stoned by Oblak. The play started with a cross from the left by Marcelo, who picked out Asensio by the near post. With his back to goal, the Spanish forward nearly equalized on a back-heel flick, but Oblak instinctively made the save to keep it out.

The equalizer came about 10 minutes later, though. Bale broke free down the right side and delivered a pinpoint ball into the box for Benzema by the far post, where he headed back across goal to beat Oblak and make it 1-1.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Real Madrid begins its season in La Liga on Sunday when it hosts Getafe, while Atletico Madrid travels to Valencia in a tricky opening fixture on Monday.