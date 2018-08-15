Roma Announce New Signing Steven Nzonzi in the Most Roma Way Possible

Italian club AS Roma have completed their signing of French international Steven Nzonzi, delighting football fans on social media with their typically humorous announcement.

Looking for the perfect way to reveal their new signing, the masterminds in Roma's media department quickly broke out their Photoshop skills (or 'skills'?) and dressed a photo of Nzonzi from France's World Cup win, complete with the famous trophy, in the Italian side's colours.

Even Nzonzi's daughter got her own Roma kit, though due to strict European child privacy laws did also turn into a strange emoji-faced kid.

The Italian club weren't quite done there, however.

Unsurprisingly for a club known for its sense of humours and flair for the dramatic on Twitter, they were more than willing to poke some fun at the expense of Barcelona's newest signing Malcom.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

The Brazilian star had been all but set to become a Roma player, with the club even announcing they were set to sign him. Then, en route to finalising the deal, the Bordeaux man got whiff of interest from the Catalan giants and jumped shipped.

Judging by the Nzonzi announcements, it's fair to say that irked a fair few at the Italian club.

We weren't taking any chances with this one 🛬🚔👮‍♀️🚨🚘😅 pic.twitter.com/rMxl5g82gm — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 14, 2018

Nzonzi signed a four-year contract with the Italian side after a move from Sevilla reported to be around €26.5m - with a further possible €4m in performance-related add-ons.

After a somewhat unusual career progression that saw him turn out for Amiens, Blackburn Rovers and then Stoke City, Nzonzi joined Sevilla in 2015 where his form and fortunes turned around dramatically.

During his time in southern Spain, the Frenchman has made 138 appearances in all competitions and scored eight goals. He also lifted the Europa League title and made it into the French national team squad for this summer's World Cup, which they won.