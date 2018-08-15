Sergio Ramos Hits Back at Ronaldo Jibe By Claiming Real Madrid Have Always 'Felt Like a Family'

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hit back at Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that new club Juventus feel like a family by stating Los Blancos' success emanates from those exact principles.

The outspoken 32-year-old is never shy of an opinion or two, and his latest comments prior to Real's clash with rivals Atlético Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup final suggest that he hasn't taken kindly to his former teammates claim that La Bianconeri have more of a family feeling.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference in Tallinn, as quoted by Marca, Ramos retorted: "Here were have always felt like a family, so I don't know what he was talking about.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"We have had lots of success, which is because we are a family and he was part of that family, which we have continued to have.

"It's obviously a negative when you lose a player like Cristiano Ronaldo, but we can continue to win and in Real Madrid's history many have come and gone, but Real Madrid continue to win."

Ramos, who along with teammate Marcelo is aiming to win his 20th trophy with Real on Wednesday night, went on to claim that no one individual is bigger than the club - and that Los Blancos' successes will go on for many years to come, regardless of whether Ronaldo is around or not.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"No one is above Real Madrid, whatever happens Real Madrid will continue to live on and it was his choice to leave. The decisions are not mine to make, but the doors are always open to those that want to be part of Real Madrid.

"Losing Ronaldo was hard, but no player is above Real Madrid and we still have the hunger to improve and win more titles.

"The mindset we have is more important than any individuals in the team."

Ramos' Real head into a new era under former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui, with winning a fourth consecutive Champions League crown, as well as overcoming rivals Barcelona in the La Liga title race, sure to be top of the agenda in Madrid.