Wanda Nara Unafraid to Criticise Husband Mauro Icardi After Taking Punditry Role

Wanda Nara, wife of Inter striker Mauro Icardi, says that she will have no qualms about criticising him or the club in her new role as a pundit for Mediaset.

Nara, who is also Icardi's agent, will appear on the football show Tiki Taka, which airs every Monday on Italia 1.

Despite admitting to being an "Inter fanatic", Nara said that she would not let her allegiance to the club or her love for Icardi sway her judgement.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"Mediaset called me for years, but I’ve accepted them now because I can," she told Corriere della Sera.

"Isabella, my youngest daughter, begins nursery in September, so I’ll have a few more hours free.

"After that, Mauro is often at home on Monday nights. We’ve decided together, he agrees with it and he’s happy.

"I’m an independent woman, I’ve always worked and I don’t want to depend in any way on a man, even my husband, whom I love.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"I’m an Inter fanatic, but I'll be neutral. I’ll improve my knowledge about the other teams, plus my friends and professionals will help me.

"Criticising Mauro on TV? What’s the big deal?"

Nara will not have much reason to criticise Icardi if he performs like he did last season, when he was the Serie A top scorer with 29 goals. Inter travel to Sassuolo this Sunday in their first match of the new campaign.

Nara and Icardi have been married since 2014 and they have two young children aged 3 and 1.