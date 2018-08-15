Wanda Nara Unafraid to Criticise Husband Mauro Icardi After Taking Punditry Role

By 90Min
August 15, 2018

Wanda Nara, wife of Inter striker Mauro Icardi, says that she will have no qualms about criticising him or the club in her new role as a pundit for Mediaset.

Nara, who is also Icardi's agent, will appear on the football show Tiki Taka, which airs every Monday on Italia 1.

Despite admitting to being an "Inter fanatic", Nara said that she would not let her allegiance to the club or her love for Icardi sway her judgement.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"Mediaset called me for years, but I’ve accepted them now because I can," she told Corriere della Sera.

"Isabella, my youngest daughter, begins nursery in September, so I’ll have a few more hours free.

"After that, Mauro is often at home on Monday nights. We’ve decided together, he agrees with it and he’s happy.

"I’m an independent woman, I’ve always worked and I don’t want to depend in any way on a man, even my husband, whom I love.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

"I’m an Inter fanatic, but I'll be neutral. I’ll improve my knowledge about the other teams, plus my friends and professionals will help me.

"Criticising Mauro on TV? What’s the big deal?"

Nara will not have much reason to criticise Icardi if he performs like he did last season, when he was the Serie A top scorer with 29 goals. Inter travel to Sassuolo this Sunday in their first match of the new campaign.

Nara and Icardi have been married since 2014 and they have two young children aged 3 and 1.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)