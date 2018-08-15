West Ham Transfer Target Ostracised After Attempting to Force Through Premier League Move

FC Porto striker Moussa Marega has been told that he has to apologise to his teammates for trying to force through a move to West Ham this summer before being considered for selection this season, according to reports in the Portuguese press.

The 27-year-old emerged as a late transfer target for West Ham following his pre-season performances against Everton and Newcastle United, with Porto claiming that it would take a flat £36m fee to prise Marega away from the Estádio do Dragão.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

West Ham unsurprisingly turned their nose up at the deal after hearing about Marega's price tag, instead opting to focus their attention elsewhere in the squad.

Although the east London club have walked away from the deal scot-free, Mali international Marega has ended up putting his Porto career at risk after pushing too hard for the deal to get over the line.

Correio da Manhã (via Sport Witness) claim that Marega, after being forced to train individually, will be allowed to link back up with his teammates on Wednesday but only once he has apologised to the entire squad.

Tim Sherwood: ‘I think West Ham have had an amazing transfer window. They could challenge Arsenal for a place in the top 6.’



That’s West Ham nailed on for a bottom half finish then.#thedebate — Dave Sankey (@DTS1109) August 9, 2018

However, not all of Portugal's news outlets are singing from the same hymn sheet. O Jogo have rubbished the claims that Marega will be returning to training, and even added that the star striker will be excluded from the squad that travels to Belenenses on Sunday.





Marega hasn't featured in either of Porto's Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira or Liga NOS matches so far this season, with head coach Sérgio Conceição instead partnering Vincent Aboubakar alongside André Pereira against both C.D. Aves and G.D. Chaves.

Porto still have some time to sort out Marega's future before the first heavyweight clash of the season against Benfica, and it still hasn't been ruled out that the forward could leave while the transfer window across Europe remains open.