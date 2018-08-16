Arsenal Youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles Out for 2 Months After Suffering Leg Fracture

Arsenal have confirmed that utility midfielder/defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles has suffered a fracture to the fibula bone in his left leg that is likely to rule the 20-year-old out of action for the next six to eight weeks.

Starting as an emergency left-back in last week's Premier League opener against Manchester City as a result of the injury absences of both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles was forced off after just 35 minutes to be replaced by new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The veteran Swiss international is usually plies his trade at right-back, although he still looked assured.

After appearing 35 times in all competitions during Arsene Wenger's time in charge, combined with Unai Emery's willingness to give youth a chance, Maitland-Niles was expected to become an increasingly important member of the Gunners squad in 2018/19.

Now, however, his progress has been temporarily halted and it could be mid-October before he is back in action. He is likely to miss at least six Premier League games, including clashes with Chelsea and Everton, as well as three games in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Kolasinac remains out until October, but the positive news for Arsenal as far as the left-back position goes is that Monreal has now resumed full training.

Elsewhere, club captain Laurent Koscielny will be out until November with his troublesome Achilles problem, while forgotten full-back Carl Jenkinson won't be seen again until October, and forward Danny Welbeck is back in training.