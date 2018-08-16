Bayern Munich Boss Says German Midfielder Is Free to Leave the Allianz Arena This Month

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

New Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac has said that midfielder Sebastian Rudy can leave the club this summer. 

The Germany international only joined Die Roten last summer, having signed from Hoffenheim, but he could be heading towards the exit door after playing just 16 league games last season, and Kovac isn't prepared to stand in his way.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"Sebastian is a player who wants to play a lot. He can leave if he agrees terms," the manager told reporters after watching his side snatch a 4-1 victory in a friendly encounter against Hamburg on Wednesday (via ESPN).

"We are really well-catered for in midfield with numerous top players in that position. They cannot all play at the same time, therefore it makes sense that he looks elsewhere."

The club's sporting director also revealed after the match that the player had been granted permission to speak to Schalke 04 manager Domenico Tedesco. And, on Tuesday, SWR Sport reported that Rudy had already inked a deal with RB Leipzig. 

Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick has since denied the report, however.

"At the moment, Sebastian Rudy is not moving to Leipzig," Rangnick told a news conference. "What the situation looks like in a week or two's time, I know as little as everyone else in this room."

Leipzig are understood to be keen on bringing Rudy in to fill the void left by Naby Keita's move to Liverpool, but his salary bears cause for concern. 

Still, the club are reportedly looking to secure a loan deal for the player, with an option to purchase him outright at the end of next season.

