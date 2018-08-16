Carabao Cup Second Round Draw Throws Up South Coast All-Premier League Clash

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

The Carabao Cup's second round draw has thrown up an all-Premier League south coast clash between Brighton and Southampton as top flight sides enter the competition. 

13 Premier League teams enter the competition at the second round stage, with the European septet of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley all coming in a round later. 

Nine matches in the first round went to penalties, with the competition's rules doing away with extra time this season - with home sides winning seven of those. 

The most impressive performances of the first round came from Mansfield, who dispatched Accrington Stanley 6-1 at Field Mill, and Blackburn - who made a lightning start on the road at Carlisle United to lead 4-1 at half-time, closing the game out at 5-1 in a comfortable second half. 

Blackburn's reward for their huge win at Brunton Park is a home draw against Lincoln City, while Mansfield travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom. 

Complete South Section Draw

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton

QPR vs Bristol Rovers

Wimbledon vs West Ham

Fulham vs Exeter City

Wycombe vs Forest Green

Cardiff City vs Norwich City

Millwall vs Plymouth

Brentford vs Cheltenham Town

Swansea City vs Crystal Palace

Newport County vs Oxford United

Bournemouth vs MK Dons

Reading vs Watford

Complete North Section Draw

Leicester City v Fleetwood Town

Leeds United v Preston North End

Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United

Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool 

Burton Albion v Aston Villa 

Hull City v Derby County

Middlesbrough v Rochdale

Everton v Rotherham United

Blackburn Rovers v Lincoln City

West Brom v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Macclesfield Town

Stoke City v Huddersfield Town


