Carabao Cup Second Round Draw Throws Up South Coast All-Premier League Clash

The Carabao Cup's second round draw has thrown up an all-Premier League south coast clash between Brighton and Southampton as top flight sides enter the competition.
13 Premier League teams enter the competition at the second round stage, with the European septet of Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Burnley all coming in a round later.
#SaintsFC have been drawn against #BHAFC in round two of the #CarabaoCup: pic.twitter.com/2s0SR5OZEK— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 16, 2018
Nine matches in the first round went to penalties, with the competition's rules doing away with extra time this season - with home sides winning seven of those.
The most impressive performances of the first round came from Mansfield, who dispatched Accrington Stanley 6-1 at Field Mill, and Blackburn - who made a lightning start on the road at Carlisle United to lead 4-1 at half-time, closing the game out at 5-1 in a comfortable second half.
Blackburn's reward for their huge win at Brunton Park is a home draw against Lincoln City, while Mansfield travel to the Hawthorns to face West Brom.
🏆 | #LUFC have been drawn at home to @pnefc in Round 2 of the @Carabao_Cup. Tie to be played week commencing Monday 27th August 2018 pic.twitter.com/cYIL29bKBK— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 16, 2018
Complete South Section Draw
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
QPR vs Bristol Rovers
Wimbledon vs West Ham
Fulham vs Exeter City
Wycombe vs Forest Green
Cardiff City vs Norwich City
Millwall vs Plymouth
Brentford vs Cheltenham Town
Swansea City vs Crystal Palace
Newport County vs Oxford United
Bournemouth vs MK Dons
Reading vs Watford
🏆 | We have been drawn a home tie against Rotherham United in the @Carabao_Cup second round.— Everton (@Everton) August 16, 2018
The game will be played in the week commencing Monday 27 August. #EFC pic.twitter.com/oSlJhB8MCE
Complete North Section Draw
Leicester City v Fleetwood Town
Leeds United v Preston North End
Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United
Doncaster Rovers v Blackpool
Burton Albion v Aston Villa
Hull City v Derby County
Middlesbrough v Rochdale
Everton v Rotherham United
Blackburn Rovers v Lincoln City
West Brom v Mansfield Town
Walsall v Macclesfield Town
Stoke City v Huddersfield Town