Chelsea Looking to Hire New Technical Director After Conclusion of European Transfer Window

With the close of the transfer window, Premier League sides may no longer be able to bring in any new players - but that doesn't mean clubs aren't looking to make additions to their backroom staff.

Fresh off the heels of the news that Manchester United are seeking to appoint a sporting director, the Guardian report that Chelsea will hope to have a new technical director to succeed Michael Emenalo once the European transfer window shuts at the end of August.

Emenalo left the Blues last November after 10 years at the club to take up a similar role with Ligue 1 side Monaco, leaving director Marina Granovskaia to oversee transfer operations in the two windows since whilst Chelsea searched for Emenalo's replacement.

However, the saga surrounding Antonio Conte's future this summer meant that the Blues prioritised finding a new head coach, with Maurizio Sarri joining the club in mid-July.

But once the European and Football League loan window passes at the end of the month, Granovskaia will return to the technical director hunt, with the Guardian claiming that Sarri is eager to work with the new person in charge, who would serve as an intermediary between the academy, first-team and club hierarchy.

Outside of Kia Joorabchian (which is very unlikely) + maybe three other people, all of whom already have jobs, there’s not going to be a technical director candidate that can tick all the Chelsea-specific boxes that Michael Emenalo did.



Incoming TD will have big shoes to fill. — Jake Cohen (@JakeFCohen) August 16, 2018

However whomever does take the role may find that their duties could be split between current members of Chelsea's staff, with Granovskaia still likely to be in charge of transfers and contract negotiations.

In terms of possible candidates for the position, the Guardian have named FA technical director Dan Ashworth and Roma's director of football Monchi, as well as former Chelsea players Juliano Belletti and Michael Ballack. Chelsea made need to move fast to secure their top target as soon as the transfer window closes, however, with Manchester United also looking to hire for a top role within the club.