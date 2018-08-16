Chelsea Looking to Hire New Technical Director After Conclusion of European Transfer Window

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

With the close of the transfer window, Premier League sides may no longer be able to bring in any new players - but that doesn't mean clubs aren't looking to make additions to their backroom staff.

Fresh off the heels of the news that Manchester United are seeking to appoint a sporting director, the Guardian report that Chelsea will hope to have a new technical director to succeed Michael Emenalo once the European transfer window shuts at the end of August.

Emenalo left the Blues last November after 10 years at the club to take up a similar role with Ligue 1 side Monaco, leaving director Marina Granovskaia to oversee transfer operations in the two windows since whilst Chelsea searched for Emenalo's replacement.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

However, the saga surrounding Antonio Conte's future this summer meant that the Blues prioritised finding a new head coach, with Maurizio Sarri joining the club in mid-July. 

But once the European and Football League loan window passes at the end of the month, Granovskaia will return to the technical director hunt, with the Guardian claiming that Sarri is eager to work with the new person in charge, who would serve as an intermediary between the academy, first-team and club hierarchy. 

However whomever does take the role may find that their duties could be split between current members of Chelsea's staff, with Granovskaia still likely to be in charge of transfers and contract negotiations. 

In terms of possible candidates for the position, the Guardian have named FA technical director Dan Ashworth and Roma's director of football Monchi, as well as former Chelsea players Juliano Belletti and Michael Ballack. Chelsea made need to move fast to secure their top target as soon as the transfer window closes, however, with Manchester United also looking to hire for a top role within the club. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)