Claude Puel Confirms That Çağlar Söyüncü Is Officially a Leicester City Player

Claude Puel has broken the silence on Çağlar Söyüncü's move to Leicester City, confirming that the Turkish international is officially a Foxes player.

Last week, before the transfer window closed, Leicester confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Freiburg to sign the 22-year-old centre back for an initial £18.3m, rising to £20m with add-ons.

However, neither team had confirmed the transfer, leaving Foxes fans in the dark about whether or not the move had been completed before the deadline passed.

CP on Çağlar Söyüncü: "He is now officially a Leicester City player. He is arriving this evening but will not be match fit for this game."#LeiWol pic.twitter.com/29DXp56EfE — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 16, 2018

Manager Puel has now laid these fears to rest by confirming that Söyüncü is officially a Leicester player and will arrive at the club on Thursday evening.

"He is now officially a Leicester City player," Puel confirmed. "He is arriving this evening but will not be match fit for this game."

The Frenchman was speaking ahead of Leicester's first home game of the season, which sees them host newly-promoted Wolves on Saturday.

Puel has assembled a strong defensive unit at the King Power Stadium, already adding Jonny Evans and Filip Benkovic to his ranks this summer.

Harry Maguire and Wes Morgan started at centre back in Leicester's first game of the season last week, a 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Söyüncü played 55 games for Freiburg after joining the club from his hometown club Altinordu in 2016.

He thanked the German club in an emotional Instagram tribute this week.

"I would not imagine what an amazing two years awaited me here before I signed the contract with Freiburg," wrote Söyüncü.

"Everything I accomplished, the development of my play and my character are unforgettable memories. I will never forget them.

"Though, you know every ending of a chapter is another beginning in a story. I believe that now it is time to change the road for me."

He will go into Puel's consideration for the away game at Southampton on August 25.