Ex-West Ham Striker Admits He Wants Out of Favour Manager to Take Over at London Stadium

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie has said that current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers would be a great fit at West Ham.

Rodgers' time at Celtic is thought to be coming to an end given his reported frustrations with the club's board, who he feels hasn't backed him.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The team is also struggling, having lost to Hearts on Saturday, a minor disappointment followed by a much bigger one as they got knocked out of the Champions League after suffering a 2-1 defeat to AEK Athens on Tuesday.

There has also been a bit of controversy surrounding Dedryck Boyata, with the defender claiming he wasn't fit enough to play in the European qualifier but Rodgers later declaring that he was fine.

Jack Taylor/GettyImages

Should the former Liverpool boss leave Celtic at some point, McAvennie, who represented both clubs twice, would like to see him at West Ham.

The Hammers now have Manuel Pellegrini running their squad affairs and he is tipped to oversee some measure of success, despite his opening loss to Liverpool last weekend, but McAvennie reckons Rodgers would have been the perfect fit.

"If he is going to leave Celtic, I would want him to go to West Ham," McAvennie said to LOVE SPORT Radio. "They've got Manuel Pellegrini in now and the board have backed him which is great, because if you're a manager you want to get backed.

Former Celtic & West Ham forward @MaccaFrank tells @TVKev, if Brendan Rodger walks away from the Scottish Champs, West Ham could ultimately be a good destination for him...



Listen to the full show at https://t.co/hru1ATeQbe pic.twitter.com/jyjBatvWj5 — LOVE SPORT Radio (@lovesportradio) August 15, 2018

"To be fair to the West Ham board, they've backed him. But I think Brendan could have been an excellent manager for West Ham because he likes to get the ball down and play."

Rodgers has already proven how good a manager he is. The 45-year-old came dangerously close to winning the Premier League title with Liverpool before heading to Scotland in 2016, where he has since won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.