La Liga To Play Regular Season Game in United States

Spanish league plans to play regular-season match in the United States

By Scooby Axson
August 16, 2018

Spain's top soccer league plans to play a regular season game in the United States or Canada as part of a new 15-year partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent.

No date or location has been named for the match.

La Liga features two of the world's most profitable and popular teams in Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America," Relevent chairman and owner Stephen Ross said. "This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world."

Relevent has a history of staging games of overseas teams in the United States.

Five years ago, the company founded the International Champions Cup, which is a series of a friendly matches played outside of Europe.

"Joining with Relevent to create LaLiga North America is a major milestone in our international expansion strategy," Oscar Mayo, the league's international development director, said in a statement. "This agreement ensures not only a bright future for soccer in North America, but also for LaLiga and our clubs."

