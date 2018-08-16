Liverpool Fans Name 'Potential Ballon d'Or Winner' They Want to Sign From Manchester United

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Despite the emergence of Manchester City as a top-seed club, the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is still the biggest in English football.

The Reds haven't won a league title in the Premier League era, while United have won 13, but the hatred between the two sides runs deep and has shown little sign of going away.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

As much as Liverpool fans dislike the Red Devils, they certainly wouldn't mind taking some of their players off of their books. And Anthony Martial, in particular, seems to be fancied by a section of the Reds' support.

A Twitter account engaged fans online this week, asking which one of United's players they would take if they could rid their rivals of a star, and the Frenchman's name featured quite a bit.

Below are a few of the reactions.

Liverpool fans see Martial thriving under Jurgen Klopp, but just about every United player is believed to be suffering under Jose Mourinho anyway.

They already have Alisson. Still not enough...

See...

This guy would take Martial just so Liverpool wouldn't have to face him. 

Martial, who has been linked with a few clubs, this summer, has one year left to run on his current deal at United. He hasn't enjoyed that great of a spell under Mourinho, so it wouldn't really shock anyone if he were to leave - unless, of course, he left for Liverpool.

More Soccer

