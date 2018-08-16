Liverpool Fans Name 'Potential Ballon d'Or Winner' They Want to Sign From Manchester United

Despite the emergence of Manchester City as a top-seed club, the rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool is still the biggest in English football.

The Reds haven't won a league title in the Premier League era, while United have won 13, but the hatred between the two sides runs deep and has shown little sign of going away.

As much as Liverpool fans dislike the Red Devils, they certainly wouldn't mind taking some of their players off of their books. And Anthony Martial, in particular, seems to be fancied by a section of the Reds' support.

A Twitter account engaged fans online this week, asking which one of United's players they would take if they could rid their rivals of a star, and the Frenchman's name featured quite a bit.

Below are a few of the reactions.

Martial...a beast in waiting — Sluggie #LFC4LIFE (@Sluggie6883) August 14, 2018

Martial — Oddball (@joneeley) August 14, 2018

Liverpool fans see Martial thriving under Jurgen Klopp, but just about every United player is believed to be suffering under Jose Mourinho anyway.

I’d take martial, think he could do wonders in our system — Max (@firminoszn9) August 14, 2018

They already have Alisson. Still not enough...

De Gea, Martial would really strengthen our bench. Klopp could things with Martial. Wasted with Maureen... https://t.co/GZ4IWc2Dhz — Sir Bob (@BobtheRed1) August 15, 2018

I'm adding Martial to this list.... imagine what Klopp or Pep would do with him and Pogba in their team — 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖟 (@WeArePrinz) August 15, 2018

Antonio Martial ::: pure class and a ballon dor contender if he leaves morinho — james mylo (@nanaamakye1) August 15, 2018

Martial. . .if only to nulify the threat he always poses when we meet. Plus he would be magnificent under Klopp. . . — Bernard Mungai (@Blissful_Ben) August 14, 2018

Martial, who has been linked with a few clubs, this summer, has one year left to run on his current deal at United. He hasn't enjoyed that great of a spell under Mourinho, so it wouldn't really shock anyone if he were to leave - unless, of course, he left for Liverpool.