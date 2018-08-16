Liverpool Fans Very Much Approve of Diego Costa 'Accidentally' Kicking Sergio Ramos in the Head

Still salty over Mohamed Salah's injury in the Champions League final last year, it seems those on the Red half of Merseyside revelled in the fact that bruiser Diego Costa took no prisoners last night.

Blaming Sergio Ramos for virtually ending their European hopes in May, Liverpool fans aren't exactly fans of the Spanish international. A challenge that resulted in their star Egyptian dislocating his shoulder, the Reds watched a potential crowning glory go up in smoke.

It should also be noted that the Real Madrid number four did indeed hit Loris Karius with a flailing elbow two minutes before the goalkeeper threw that elusive football to Karim Benzema's feet. Confirmed as suffering a concussion from the incident, Ramos may well be the reason Karius' Liverpool career is effectively over.

Metro highlights some of the things Liverpool fans had to say about last night's collision:

Jurgen Klopp and Mo Salah approve of this Diego Costa stamp on Sergio Ramos. pic.twitter.com/NX14AZ6of3 — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 15, 2018

Haha I love Diego Costa ! He’s battering Ramos properly 😂 — King Salah 👑 (@LiverBirdQ8) August 15, 2018

Formerly jeered by Reds' supporters while playing for Chelsea, Diego Costa was the target of some rather vicious 'elephant man' chants, due to his less than model looking features.

Suddenly, it seems the native Brazilian's looks aren't important to the Anfield faithful, as public enemy number one is still very much Sergio Ramos. With the Champions League final decided by a bit of magic and two mistakes, Liverpool fans truly believe they would've won the match if Mo Salah had stayed healthy.

Costa was so great today, as a Liverpool fan i'm so proud of what he did the Ramos #RMAATM #supercoupe #SuperCup. — m. G (@macCguy06) August 15, 2018

One more Costa stamp and Ramos gets a free coffee pic.twitter.com/fZXTS1GlQ0 — King Kenny Stand (@KingKennyStand) August 15, 2018

However, Metro also reports that after the game ended, Costa was quick to dispel the rumour of any bad blood between the pair: "Everyone knows I admire Ramos. He is a really great player and he has shown year after year how good he is,





"We have a big friendship even though you could not see it today. He helped me a lot at the beginning when I was in the national team."

Atletico Madrid's win may suggest that Real's time as Europe's elite force is over. With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus, it seems Julen Lopetegui has a serious rebuilding job on his hands.

Diego Costa's kick may have given some of the Reds' support a brief moment of joy, but they will have looked at yesterday's match with a tinge of sadness. If Sergio Ramos didn't exist, then maybe Liverpool would've lifted the Super Cup trophy instead of Los Rojiblancos.