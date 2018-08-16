Man City Winger Patrick Roberts Join Partner Club Girona on Season-Long Loan

Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts has joined partner club Girona on loan for the duration of the 2018/19 season, joining City teammate Aleix Garcia at the Catalan club.





City acquired a 44.3% stake in Girona 12 months and sent Pablo Maffeo and Douglas Luiz on loan there last season in a bid to expose them to more regular first team football.

For 21-year-old Roberts, who joined City from Fulham for around £12m, it represents another chance to impress away from the Etihad Stadium after spending the last two-and-a-half seasons at Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

After a promising 2016/17 campaign, injury cruelly hampered the player last season and he was limited to just 15 appearances in all competitions as a result.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Girona will begin their La Liga season on Friday night against Real Valladolid, following that up with a huge clash against Real Madrid the following week. The team is also due to visit regional rivals Barcelona at Camp Nou before the end of September.