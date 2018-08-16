Man Utd Hit Out at 'Nonsense' Claims of Bust-Up Between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Machester United have refuted the claims stating manager Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba were involved in a bust-up following the latter's comments after starring in the Premier League opener against Leicester City last Friday.

United beat the Foxes 2-1 thanks to the Frenchman's heroics. But the player didn't seem best pleased after the match, despite being handed the captain's armband in the first game of the season.

"If you're not happy, you cannot give your best," he told reporters. "There are things that I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."



The statement has cast major doubt on the player's future at Old Trafford and several newspapers have reported that Mourinho warned Pogba not to vent through the media and told him to ask for a transfer if he wants out.

The Mourinho-Pogba relationship won't ever be fixed.

It was also reported that Pogba retorted, telling the manager that any future attempts to speak to him formally should be made through his agent Mino Raiola. According to Sky Sports, though, the club have branded the reports 'absolute nonsense' and insist that the relationship between Mourinho and Pogba is still 'good'.

Meanwhile, former United midfielder Paul Ince has slammed the Frenchman's attitude, referring to Pogba as disrespectful and lacking in professionalism.

"Paul Pogba has got too much to say," Ince said in criticism of the World Cup winner. "Mourinho made him captain last week, which is a huge honour and one which he seems to underestimate. If Jose really thought so little of him, I doubt he’d have given him the armband.

"He had a great game, a real captain’s performance, but no one is talking about that because they’re too busy focusing on his off-field antics. I’m just not sure why he’s coming out publicly and disrespecting the club.

"He’s let himself down. All he needs to speak about is the team and their performances, rather than himself. It shows a lack of professionalism and discipline."