Romelu Lukaku Claims He Could Retire From Belgium After Euro 2020

Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has made a shocking claim regarding his future.

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has made a shocking claim regarding his future, suggesting that he intends to retire from international duty following Euro 2020.

In an interview with Business Insider, via the Mirror, the former Chelsea man - Belgium's top scorer of all-time - claimed that he's planning to pack it in after the next European Championship, when he will be aged just 27. Lukaku said: "After the Euros, I think I'll stop.

"I'm 25, I'm not even in my prime yet. So I still see them [younger players] as competition right now because they try to take my spot and I don't want to give it up to them. So, like, another two years, and then they can have it."

It is unclear whether Lukaku genuinely intends to retire for international football after the next major tournament, or whether it was merely a throwaway comment. Certainly, Belgium fans will be alarmed by powerful striker's claims, given his great importance to the national team. In the 2018 World Cup, Lukaku netted on four occasions, as his side finished 3rd in the tournament.

With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on the horizon, at makes little sense for Lukaku to retire from international football at such an early age. The towering forward has an opportunity to keep his name in the record books for years to come, if he keeps adding to the forty goals he's notched up for his country thus far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)