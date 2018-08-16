Mauricio Pochettino Facing Managerial Headache as Trio Ruled Out of Spurs' Clash With Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt a blow ahead of Fulham's visit to Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, with Juan Foyth, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Victor Wanyama all ruled out with injury.

With a number of the Lilywhites' squad also still working their way back to full fitness after the World Cup in Russia, Pochettino could be without as many as ten first-team regulars for this weekend's London derby.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

After claiming all three points in last weekend's season opener against Newcastle United, Spurs will be keen to make it two wins in a row as they return to Wembley for the time being whilst safety checks are made on the club's new stadium.

As Fulham roll up to Spurs' temporary north London home however, a growing injury cloud is threatening Tottenham's early season progress.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

With both Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose struggling full fitness after their exploits with the Three Lions, Foyth and Carter-Vickers' absences through thigh and groin issues leave Pochettino with few options for the weekend.

After Eric Dier was withdrawn with cramp also against the Magpies, Wanyama being ruled out with a knee injury sees midfield numbers dwindling also - with Harry Winks another casualty for the physio room still.

With concerns in attack over Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura also, the injury curse has struck Spurs hard currently and with logistical off the field over the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that were revealed this past week, those headaches now threaten to spill onto the pitch physically, potentially derailing hopes of an early season run of form with a trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford next Monday night.