Sampdoria and Genoa Matches Postponed as Mark of Respect to Italian Bridge Collapse Victims

The Serie A matches involving the two Genoa-based clubs have been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect to those who died in the Morandi Bridge disaster.

The city is in a state of grief and anger after 38 people died and a further 15 were injured when the bridge, which forms part of the A10 motorway, collapsed on Tuesday.

🚨 The President of Lega @SerieA has decided to postpone the match between Sampdoria and Fiorentina, scheduled for Sunday 19 August at 20:30 CEST in Genoa. The match will be rescheduled in due course. pic.twitter.com/F8pBgyFVIx — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) August 16, 2018

The Serie A season was due to begin this weekend but Sampdoria's home match against Fiorentina and Genoa's away game at Milan have both been called off.

"The President of the Lega Serie A, given the requests for postponement of their matches scheduled for Sunday, August 19 at 20.30 on the part of the clubs Sampdoria and Genoa as result of the tragedy which hit Genoa, and having received the assent of both Fiorentina and Milan, has decided on the postponement of the Sampdoria-Fiorentina and Milan-Genoa matches," a statement said, quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The rescheduled dates for the two matches will be announced in the coming days, in compliance with the regulations in force."

Respects will be paid at the other eight games, which will continue as scheduled as things stand.

The two Genoa clubs will pay tribute at their first matches of the season the following weekend. Genoa host Empoli while Sampdoria are away at Udinese.