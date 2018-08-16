Spurs Fans Handed Boost Over Short-Term Future of Key Duo as European Window Nears End

Tottenham didn't bring in a single player during the summer transfer window, but their failure to strengthen doesn't have to be as tragic as we've been urged to believe.

The Londoners still have one of the best squads in the Premier League and could continue on fine, as long as they can manage to keep the players still at their disposal on their books past the end of the month.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, two of the biggest names linked with an exit this summer won't be going anywhere.

Belgian pair Mousa Dembele and Toby Alderweireld have been rumoured to be nearing moves, with one year left on both their contracts. However, the stars could stay put, if Sky are to be believed.

Danny Rose, meanwhile, is still thought to be heading towards the exit door after being pushed down the pecking order in the squad last season.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"Having seemingly fallen out of favour last season, Rose could be set to leave Tottenham," Sky state in an article naming Premier League players who could make moves before the transfer window closes for the rest of Europe.

"Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele are also both entering the final year of their contracts with Tottenham but both look set to stay beyond this month."

While Tottenham could keep the two stars for the rest of the season, they still stand the risk of losing them for free next summer. If they do stay, the club are likely to delve into negotiations over extensions, but Daniel Levy's keeps a firm hand on the coffers and could continue playing hardball over contractual demands.

As things stand, the Lilywhites would do well to keep two important players such as Dembele and Alderweireld in their squad, considering the lack of reinforcements.