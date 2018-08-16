Spurs Fans React to Georges-Kevin N'Koudou's Reported Impended Move to the Bundesliga

It appears that Spurs winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou will be leaving north London this season.

Sky Sports have reported that a loan deal with Mainz has been agreed over, while the two clubs are said to still be discussing an option to buy permanently.

N'Koudou was signed by Tottenham from French side Marseille two years ago, but has been unable to establish himself as a regular in the side. Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Burnley, the 23-year-old was only allowed to make eight appearances.

He looks set to spend time away from the club this season as well. And, given that the Lilywhites failed to bring reinforcements in this summer, most of their fans are unhappy over their possibly dwindling numbers.

Here are a few of the best reactions.

Exclusive: #Tottenham have agreed to let Georges-Kevin N’Koudou join German club #Mainz on a season-long loan. Not definite he will to there yet though. #thfc Full story shortly. More on #ssn too. — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 15, 2018

Of course, they're concerned about the numbers.

Squads small enough with injuries ridiculous move — We’ve got a cheeseroom (@rich20101982) August 15, 2018

Stupid move. Even less strength in the ranks. He is a good player and deserves more ! — James Davies (@JamesDavies4) August 15, 2018

He might be happier leaving, to be fair.

It seems a good pre season accounts for nothing. He should rightly feel pissed off — James Connor (@jmconnor6) August 15, 2018

This is why Spurs are frustrating. He's hardly a starter but if injuries come etc then we're down the shitter. — Peter (@PeteSculy93) August 15, 2018

There's always a realist...

Would never play would not be registered for champions league squad due to non English quota..so be better for one the academy lads to be used if ever got to that point ..stop fucking https://t.co/HGF4F6sEqk — Graham Bickerton (@GBickerton77) August 16, 2018

Or two...

Awesome weaken squad even more! Don’t play much but could play and improve! Going well so far — Nick Homewood (@Nickyh_yiddo) August 15, 2018

Sad to let GKN go :( — Gareth McCarter (@g2mcc) August 15, 2018

This (Spurs) Guy!

This honestly feels better than signing Messi. Those who follow me know how much this means to me. 😀😀😀😀 — SpursGuy (@thespursguy) August 15, 2018

I’ll trust Poch on this one. He’s average. — Bateseyboy (@Bateseyboy) August 15, 2018

I've never said that GK is anything but average. But it's more of a quantity problem, and not a quality problem. — Matt Zibanejadrad (@MatteenZiba) August 15, 2018

Can't really blame any Spurs fan for being unhappy nowadays. It was a really strange summer...