Spurs Fans React to Georges-Kevin N'Koudou's Reported Impended Move to the Bundesliga

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

It appears that Spurs winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou will be leaving north London this season.

Sky Sports have reported that a loan deal with Mainz has been agreed over, while the two clubs are said to still be discussing an option to buy permanently.

Victor Decolongon/GettyImages

N'Koudou was signed by Tottenham from French side Marseille two years ago, but has been unable to establish himself as a regular in the side. Having spent the second half of last season on loan with Burnley, the 23-year-old was only allowed to make eight appearances.

He looks set to spend time away from the club this season as well. And, given that the Lilywhites failed to bring reinforcements in this summer, most of their fans are unhappy over their possibly dwindling numbers.

Here are a few of the best reactions.

Of course, they're concerned about the numbers.

He might be happier leaving, to be fair.

There's always a realist...

Or two...

This (Spurs) Guy!

Can't really blame any Spurs fan for being unhappy nowadays. It was a really strange summer...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)