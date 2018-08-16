Stoke City On the Move for Everton Defender Following Shaky Start in the Championship

By 90Min
August 16, 2018

Following a slow start to the season with only one point from two games, Stoke City are looking to sign Everton defender Cuco Martina.

The Potters have conceded four goals in their opening two Championship matches, meaning manager Gary Rowett may feel that an experienced defender is needed to bring solidity to the squad's rearguard.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Football Insider reports claim that a number of Championship clubs have eyed the 28-year-old with Stoke leading the race, as the Potters aim to secure the defender on a season-long loan deal.

Martina joined the Toffees on a free transfer from Southampton last season. The defender made 21 appearances for Everton, before losing his place following club veteran Seamus Coleman's return to fitness. 

With the arrival at Goodison Park of new boss Marco Silva, Martina does not appear to be in contention for the Portuguese manager's squad. The captain of the Curaçao national football team has been training separately from the first-team, and the Premier League club would reportedly be happy to see him move on.


Martina can expect to be a vital player in Rowett's formation, as the 28-year-old can play anywhere across the backline and bring both experience and versatility to Stoke.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

If the transfer is completed, Martina would be the second Everton player to join Stoke during this transfer market, following the arrival at the Britannia Stadium of Wales international Ashley Williams.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)