West Ham Looking to Bring in Key Member of Leicester Staff After Successful Summer

The transfer window has slammed shut on Premier League sides, but some of them are still looking to do business on another front.

With earlier reports claiming that Chelsea are looking to hire a technical director to succeed Michael Emenalo and relieve Maria Granovskaia of her extra duties, West Ham are now reported as having made Leicester City's head of senior player recruitment, Eduardo Macia, a target.

According to ESPN, Macia has been offered better wages by the Hammers, but he is also wanted by Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan, who have also proposed a pay rise in an attempt to lure him away from the King Power Stadium.

The 44-year-old was contacted by West Ham earlier this year, per reports, but they have since appointed Mario Husillos, who came in from Spanish side Malaga back in June.

ESPN are claiming that the Londoners have retained the interest in Macia, despite the aforementioned appointment and have offered him the chance to work alongside Husillos in an arrangement similar to the one at Arsenal, where head of football relations, Raul Sanllehi, works in tandem with head of recruitment, Sven Mislintat.

Milan, on the other hand, have recently hired former Brazil midfielder Leonardo as their sporting director and the new chief is keen to have Macia join him at San Siro.

Macia has done a splendid job at Leicester and his influence saw the likes of James Maddison, Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu join ranks this summer.

Having previously worked with Rafa Benitez at Liverpool, the Spaniard was key to the signings of Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Raheem Sterling.

Macia began his career at Valencia, where he served as a technical advisor for 20 years. He has also worked at Olympiacos, Fiorentina and Real Betis.