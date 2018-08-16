West Ham Rule Out Move for Former Man City Star as Pellegrini Says His Squad Is 'Complete'

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has ruled out a move for free agent Yaya Toure, insisting that his squad is 'complete'.

The new Hammers manager worked with the Ivorian at Manchester City and Toure was one of the players who thrived the most under his tutelage - but he has no plans to offer the midfielder a spot in his squad.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Toure, who had well-documented differences with current City boss Pep Guardiola, is said to be desperate to remain in the Premier League and get one over the Spanish tactician, so much so that his agent has said he will be willing to play for £1 per week in an 'ambitious side'.

West Ham, though, aren't interested in moving for the 35-year-old, having strengthened their side over the summer.

"Yaya Toure is a good player, but in this position we have our players," Pellegrini explained (via Goal).

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"He will always be a good player, but for the moment he is not for West Ham. For the moment, the squad is complete."

With arrivals ruled out, no one will be leaving either, according to the new boss. 19-year-old defender Reece Oxford has been tipped to rejoin Borussia Monchengladbach on loan this season, but Pellegrini isn't keen on sanctioning any such departure.

"When we built up a squad we knew that some players had to go out, especially young players who need to play. They knew from the beginning they would go out on loan," he said.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

"The squad is the squad I want for the season. I don't think any other players are going out at the moment."

The first game of Pellegrini's Premier League return resulted in a 4-0 loss to Liverpool, yet the manager has isn't looking to change his tactics just yet.

"After we lost that game we continue exactly the same, try to play as well as we can, try to play win as many points as we can," he added.

"We are trying to have a solid team and I hope we can do it as soon as we can."