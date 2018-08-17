Allan Nyom Completes Loan Move to La Liga After West Brom's Relegation to the Championship

August 17, 2018

West Bromwich Albion defender Allan Nyom has joined La Liga outfit Leganes on loan until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Despite enjoying a successful first season at left back with the Baggies following his £4m switch from Watford ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, his feats were not replicated last term as the Midlands side were relegated to the Championship. 

When responding to a fan on social media recently, the France-born Cameroon international suggested his time at the Hawthorns could soon be up, even though he featured in both his side's opening day defeat to Bolton Wanderers and their victory over Norwich City. 

However, as announced via Leganes' official website on Friday, Nyom's seemingly unhappy ordeal at West Brom is over, for a year at least, with the player joining the La Liga side on loan until the end of the season.

"CD Leganes and West Bromwich Albion reach an agreement for the loan of Allan Romeo Nyom," the statement read. "The Cameroonian defender, who is 30 years old, will play for CD Leganés during the 2018/19 season."

The 30-year-old has experience of featuring in Spain's top-flight previously, spending six years and recording 208 first-team appearances for Granada between 2009 and 2015 before making his switch to the Premier League


Ahead of the move, Baggies boss Darren Moore had hinted that he was on the lookout for a new right back - where the guardian had featured this term - highlighting his knowledge of Nyom's impending move. 

However, Craig Dawson and Tosin Adarabioyo have both been tipped as possible candidates to take over the role as the Midlands outfit look to bounce straight back up into England's top tier. 

