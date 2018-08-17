Arsenal GK Ospina Joins Napoli on Season-Long Loan

Arsenal have confirmed Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has joined Serie A giants Napoli on a season-long loan.

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Arsenal have confirmed Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina has joined Serie A giants Napoli on a season-long loan, with the 29-year-old likely to act as Pepe Reina's direct replacement.

The Gunners confirmed the transfer via a post on Twitter and a statement on their website reads: "Goalkeeper David Ospina has joined Serie A side Napoli on a season-long loan.

"David joined us from Nice in 2014 after six seasons in Ligue 1, and has made 70 appearances. 

"He was our goalkeeper in the 2017 Emirates FA Cup final win over Chelsea. He has won two FA Cups and an FA Community Shield during his time with us. David is a Colombia international with 90 caps.

"He has represented his country at two FIFA World Cups – in 2014 and 2018. We would like to wish David the very best for the season."

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis also posted a welcome message to the former Atlético Nacional star, whose first team opportunities at Arsenal began to look slim after the north London side signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

Napoli are expected to field former Watford goalie Orestis Karnezis for their opening Serie A match against Lazio on Saturday, but Ospina will be hopeful of usurping the Greece international further on in the season.

