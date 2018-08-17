Australian Wonderkid Daniel Arzani Joins Celtic on Two-Year Loan Deal After Man City Move

Celtic have completed the loan signing of Daniel Arzani, the Australian prospect who recently joined Manchester City from Melbourne City.

Arzani, who was the youngest member of Australia's squad at the recent World Cup, will spend the next two years on loan at Celtic Park, and he says that he is excited to get started.

"Celtic is a massive club with a great history and one of the best followings in the world, so I’m looking forward to getting started," Arzani told Celtic's official website.

"The idea was put to me to come to Celtic and work with Brendan Rodgers, and it was something I was very interested in doing, and when it became a reality, I was very excited.

"I’ve had a couple of chats with the manager, more about when I’m coming and when I’ll get started, but I’ll have more chats with him after I settle into the club. But, for me, it’s about coming here, doing the best that I can and helping the club as much as possible."

Arzani was able to join Man City thanks to their shared relationship with Melbourne City, who are also under the umbrella of the parent company City Football Group. Aaron Mooy, now at Huddersfield, joined City via this route in 2016.

Arzani said that his international teammate Tom Rogic, who recently signed a new contract at Celtic, had played a part in convincing him to join the Scottish champions.

"I gave Tom a call and had a chat with him about the club and everything was positive," Arzani said. “Basically he said to me that if it wasn’t so good, he wouldn’t have signed an extension to stay at Celtic Park.

"Apparently, playing in front of the Celtic fans is absolutely amazing and I’m really excited about that."

Sadly for Arzani, he will not get the chance to play Champions League football this season after Celtic were eliminated from the competition by AEK Athens on Tuesday.