Chelsea Stars N'Golo Kante & Olivier Giroud Describe What It's Like to Win the FIFA World Cup

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Chelsea and France pairing N'Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud have described their emotions after joining only a select few by being crowned world champions. 

With the World Cup staged only every four years, and only 23-men to a squad, to receive a winner's medal is almost as elite as an achievement can be. 

However, while speaking to Chelsea's official website, Kante - loved throughout the Premier League and wider for his humility - offered a charming description of his moment on the world's stage, although admitted he is still savouring every moment. 

“It is quite heavy, and very shiny,” the Blues midfielder said. “We all know what this trophy means. It is something you dream of from when you are young.

“To get it in your hands represents a lot, for me, for the people who helped me to be here and the professional that I am, for my clubs. It brings a smile to my face.”

While Kante was left beaming following France's 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow last month, team-mate Giroud admitted his emotions got the better of him when the full-time whistle blew. 

“I was basically crying,” the former Arsenal man stated. “I can’t explain that moment. When the final whistle blew, you just want to run everywhere, to jump on your team-mates.

“I was on the bench for the last 15 minutes, and I could start to realise what was happening.

“I ran on to the pitch, I crossed Adil Rami and we hugged, and then I stayed maybe 10 seconds on the floor, wondering to myself what had just happened.

“After that I went to enjoy it with my team-mates, but I was basically crying like a kid.”

Both Kante and Giroud became only the second batch of French nationals to get their hands on the greatest prize in football over the summer, with those 20 years before on home soil the others to do so. 

