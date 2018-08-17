Crystal Palace Set for Selhurst Park Atmosphere Hit After Disagreement With 'Holmesdale Fanatics'

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

The atmosphere at Selhurst Park is set to take a serious hit for Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace following a disagreement between the club and their 'Ultras', known as the Holmesdale Fanatics.

The HF have become widely recognised as England's first 'Ultras' section, displaying tifos and singing songs that wouldn't be out of place in Italian or Spanish football. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

But for the first time since forming in 2005, the HF won't be at Selhurst Park for a game, after a disagreement with Crystal Palace over seating arrangements.

According to the Evening Standard, the HF held discussions with the club last season where they proposed a move from the corner of the Lower Holmesdale Stand to a block directly behind the goal - believing it would lead to the largest singing section in any English ground, and improve atmosphere. 

The club agreed with the idea, but sought feedback from fans who had sat behind the goal for years.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

However, the fans in that area of the stand were unwilling to give up their seats, and upon being informed of this news, the HF decided they would not be renewing their seats in the corner of the stand.

Crystal Palace took the decision to resell the 100 or so seats left by the HF, meaning that the 'Ultras' are now without a home at their ow ground. It appears Selhurst Park could be quieter than usual until the issue is resolved.

