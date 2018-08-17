Everton vs Southampton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Everton face Southampton in this weekend's Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon, as both sides look to get their first wins of the season.

The Toffees endured a 2-2 draw on the opening day of the season against newly promoted Wolves, with new signing Richarlison having a dream debut in the process with a brace.

The Saints also drew in an uneventful game against Burnley that ended in a goalless stalemate.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash at Goodison Park.

Classic Encounter





Southampton 3-3 Everton (Premier League 2003/04)





An exciting fixture back in February 2004 saw the sides battle to a 3-3 draw in a topsy-turvy game. Both teams were attempting to secure a mid table finish in the year the Arsenal's Invincibles completed an unbeaten season.

A young Wayne Rooney got the ball rolling in the first half, scoring after seven minutes at St Mary's. That lead was soon doubled by Duncan Ferguson just after the half hour mark to give the Toffees a 0-2 lead at the break.

The second half was where the game began to get interesting. First, Kevin Phillips hit back on the hour mark as he scored against Nigel Martyn. Rooney then restored the two-goal cushion with just over 10 minutes left in the game.

James Beattie cut the deficit four minutes later with the penalty spot, before the Saints' pressure paid off. Fabrice Fernandes scored on the final whistle to salvage a point for the south coast club.

Key Battle





Charlie Austin vs Michael Keane

Michael Keane is in for another tough battle this weekend when he comes up against Southampton striker Charlie Austin.

Last week, Keane had to deal with Raul Jimenez, who got the better of him on several occasions. The Englishman will need to keep an eye on Austin, who scored a brace against him and Everton in their 4-1 win last season.

Having bettered him before, Austin will fancy his chances this weekend to open his goal account this season.

Team News

For Everton, there was slight concern over Richarlison, but the Brazilian is expected to overcome a slight muscle strain to start against the Saints.

Phil Jagielka will serve the first of his three-game ban against Southampton and is likely to be replaced by either Kurt Zouma or Yerry Mina.

Other new signings Bernard and Andre Gomes are also in contention to feature for the Toffees, maybe not from the start but definitely as substitutes.

As for Southampton, there is hope that Scotland international Stuart Armstrong will overcome his injury sustained on his full debut last week against Burnley.

Other than Armstrong there are no injury concerns, with Danny Ings available to feature from the start - potentially alongside former Burnley strike partner Charlie Austin.

Potential Everton Starting Lineup: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Richarilson, Tosun.





Potential Southampton Starting Lineup: McCarthy, Cedric, Stephens, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Lemina, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Austin.

Prediction





After a 4-1 defeat and 1-1 draw last season in the Premier League, this game is tough to call. Everton played well against stern opposition in Wolves and could've won with ten men, while Southampton failed to impress against Burnley on the opening day.

Purely based on the opening fixtures, Everton will probably edge the contest based on the intensity the Toffees showed.

The Saints did enjoy facing Everton last season, going unbeaten against them, but they will need to have more conviction against the Merseysiders if they are to come away with any points.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Southampton