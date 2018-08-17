Jurgen Klopp Identifies Potential Replacement for Ragnar Klavan as Serie A Move Draws Nearer

Jurgen Klopp's desire to bleed youth into his starting XI is the motivation behind allowing Ragnar Klavan to leave Anfield despite Liverpool currently finding themselves short at centre back, according to reports.

It is expected that the 32-year-old, who has struggled to stamp his mark with any authority on a regular spot in the Reds' first team since joining the club from Augsburg in 2016, will swap the Premier League for Serie A outfit Cagliari before the continental transfer window shuts.

Liverpool Defender Ragnar Klavan on Verge of Completing Move to Serie A Side Cagliari @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/LiL7oYQV2X — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) August 17, 2018

The Estonia international's departure has caused questions surrounding the lack of cover in defence the Merseysiders now hold, with both Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip currently sidelined through injury.

However, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock, Klopp holds strong desires to make the route from the youth teams to senior football more accessible for those shining in the Under-23s setup and beyond within the club.

Klopp sanctioned move for Klavan to Cagliari, despite injuries to Lovren and Matip, because of strong desire to offer route into squad for young players. Nat Phillips has big potential and #LFC boss keen to encourage and develop him. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 17, 2018

The report goes on to state that the likes of 21-year-old Nat Phillips, who has reportedly left a good impression on the German coach throughout pre-season, is deemed to have a bright future at the club, and the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager is keen to oversee his development via opportunities at senior level.





Klopp's philosophy will also allow new prodigal signing Ki-Jana Hoever from Ajax the chance to potentially record some first-team minutes in the years to come.

Ricardo Nascimento/GettyImages

The 16-year-old, known as a right back so far throughout his short career, is expected to make the transition to centre back over time, and is set to snub Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea by accepting Liverpool's offer once his international clearance is granted.