Liverpool Defender Ragnar Klavan Joins Serie A Side Cagliari for Reported £2m

Ragnar Klavan has left Liverpool for Serie A side Cagliari after two seasons with the Merseysider club, with Sky Sports believing the Reds have received around £2m for the defender.

The Estonia international was one of the more surprising players brought in by Jurgen Klopp but impressed the former Borussia Dortmund manager so much during his time at Augsburg that the German decided to sign him for the Reds.

While never a regular at Anfield, Klavan still won favour with Liverpool's supporters due to his calm performances, with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren previously proving erratic at the back.

A statement on Liverpool's website reads: "Ragnar Klavan has completed a permanent transfer to Serie A side Cagliari.





"The Estonia international leaves Liverpool after a two-year spell on Merseyside that included 53 appearances and two goals for the club.

"Klavan joined the Reds from FC Augsburg in the summer of 2016 and played 25 times during his debut season, scoring once – in a League Cup tie at Derby County.

"The centre back featured in 28 games last term, including eight Champions League appearances as Liverpool reached the final, and claimed a memorable winning goal in stoppage-time against Burnley.

"Klavan sealed the formalities of his switch to Cagliari on Friday ahead of their first game of the Serie A season, at Empoli on Sunday.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Ragnar the best of luck for the future."

Klavan will perhaps be most fondly remembered for his late winner against Burnley in a 2-1 victory at Turf Moor earlier this year.