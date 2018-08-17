Middlesbrough Striker Excited to Repay Tony Pulis' Faith After 'Frustrating' Injury Problems

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Jordan Hugill is excited to get back to playing regular football at Middlesbrough, having been a peripheral figure for West Ham in the second half of last season.

Hugill joined the Hammers from Preston North End for £10m in January, but he made just three substitute appearances under David Moyes and found himself surplus to requirements under new boss Manuel Pellegrini.

A hamstring injury in pre-season looked to have scuppered his chances of a loan move away from the London Stadium, but Boro boss Tony Pulis showed faith to take him to the Riverside.

Hugill is grateful for the belief placed in him, and is excited at the prospect of making his debut for his hometown club next month.

"During pre-season at West Ham I did something to my hamstring tendon and I’ve been out for a month now so it’s been a long time but I’ve been working hard so when I’m ready to go I’ll ready," Hugill told the Teesside Gazette.

"When the time’s right it’s going to be a big moment for me.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“Hopefully I can repay the faith that they’ve shown in me. It’s very frustrating but I’ve been putting a lot of hard work behind the scenes so, hopefully, when the time’s right I’ll be ready for it.”

Once fit, Hugill will have to battle it out with Ashley Fletcher, Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga for a place in the side.

Middlesbrough sit top of the nascent Championship table, having won two and drawn one of their three matches so far.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)