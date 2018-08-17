Middlesbrough Striker Excited to Repay Tony Pulis' Faith After 'Frustrating' Injury Problems

Jordan Hugill is excited to get back to playing regular football at Middlesbrough, having been a peripheral figure for West Ham in the second half of last season.

Hugill joined the Hammers from Preston North End for £10m in January, but he made just three substitute appearances under David Moyes and found himself surplus to requirements under new boss Manuel Pellegrini.

A hamstring injury in pre-season looked to have scuppered his chances of a loan move away from the London Stadium, but Boro boss Tony Pulis showed faith to take him to the Riverside.

Hugill is grateful for the belief placed in him, and is excited at the prospect of making his debut for his hometown club next month.

"During pre-season at West Ham I did something to my hamstring tendon and I’ve been out for a month now so it’s been a long time but I’ve been working hard so when I’m ready to go I’ll ready," Hugill told the Teesside Gazette.

"When the time’s right it’s going to be a big moment for me.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“Hopefully I can repay the faith that they’ve shown in me. It’s very frustrating but I’ve been putting a lot of hard work behind the scenes so, hopefully, when the time’s right I’ll be ready for it.”

Once fit, Hugill will have to battle it out with Ashley Fletcher, Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga for a place in the side.

Middlesbrough sit top of the nascent Championship table, having won two and drawn one of their three matches so far.