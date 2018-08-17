Napoli President Implies Liverpool, Roma Have Shared Ownership

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has accused Liverpool and AS Roma of sharing ownership in the wake of Alisson's sensational move to Anfield.

By 90Min
August 17, 2018

Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis has accused Liverpool and AS Roma of sharing ownership in the wake of Alisson's sensational move to Anfield.

The president of the Naples outfit has revealed that his side had also made an offer for the Brazilian stopper but they were turned down, only for the player to leave for the Premier League and join ranks with Liverpool.

Roma and Liverpool are both owned by Americans. Billionaire James Pallotta owns the Italian side, while the Fenway Sports Group, managed by John W Henry, are in charge of the Reds.

De Laurentiis, however, has suggested that there is a tighter connection between the two clubs than meets the eye and that they could be breaking UEFA rules.

"Roma were dismantled and reassembled, I can't evaluate them: I wouldn't have sold Alisson, not even for €100m (£90m/$114m)," the film producer told Corriere dello Sport.

"I had offered €60m (£54m/$68m) for him and they didn't want to give him to us...but then I understood that he would go to Liverpool.

"I've always suspected that the real owner of Liverpool is also that of Rome. A little bird whispered it in my ear a few years ago. And if that is true, with a shared ownership they could not both compete in the Champions League."

De Laurentiis is feeling pretty confident ahead of the new season, despite losing Pepe Reina, Maurizio Sarri and missing out on Alisson. But I Partenopei have since appointed a legendary coach in Carlo Ancelotti, who has surprised their president by accepting their offer to return to Italy.

"I was struck by Ancelotti's desire to return to coaching in a league that is returning to being competitive with the best leagues in Europe," he remarked.

"I'll quote a sentence from Carlo: 'I'm not here to comb the dolls'. I'm a supporter of Ancelotti, I do not worry about him, I know he will need time but the fans are desperate, they want to win: we want to win but we will need patience."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)