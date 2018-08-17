Newcastle Set to Block Wantaway Player's Transfer Request and Leave Him in 'Limbo'

Isaac Hayden's request to leave Newcastle during this transfer window has been blocked by the club.

According to the Mirror, Newcastle see Hayden as part of their system at St James' Park despite the midfielder handing in a transfer request - Hayden wants to move further south of England to be closer to his family.

Hayden's hopes for a move could still be satisfied - the loan market is still open to Championship sides. The Mirror report that Aston Villa and Stoke City could offer Hayden a passage south.

Credit is due to Hayden for the professionalism he has shown during a restless time in his career. He explained in an interview for the Gazette last month: "I spoke to them at the start of the summer. I spoke to the manager, I spoke to the club.





“I let them know about the situation. I’ve done my bit for the club. I helped the club get promoted and I helped the club stay in the Premier League last season. I just hope that they can find a solution to help me with my situation. If not, I’m a professional, so I’m going to do my job, but they know my stance. It’s not changed.”

Yet Rafa Benitez' quotes, as seen in the Chronicle, suggest Newcastle will continue doing their best to keep Hayden at the club: "We will see if we can find the best solution possible but we want to keep him because he’s an important player for us.”

