Oleksandr Zinchenko Set for La Liga Loan Move After Rejecting Wolves Approach

Oleksandr Zinchenko could be sent on loan to La Liga, having rejected the chance to join Manchester City's Premier League rivals Wolves last week.

The versatile Ukrainian made eight Premier League appearances for City last season but it would appear that he is surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola was prepared to let him leave permanently during the transfer window.

Elsa/International Champions Cup/GettyImages

City had agreed a £16m transfer fee with Wolves but Zinchenko refused to make the switch as he wanted to stay and fight for his place in Guardiola's side.

Instead of selling the 21-year-old, City want to loan him out to a La Liga club for more game time. Real Betis and Girona are the clubs who are interested in Zinchenko, according to the Mirror.

Betis and Girona finished 6th and 10th respectively last season so both would provide Zinchenko with a competitive environment in which he could play regularly without too much of a drop in standard.

Zinchenko was impressive as a makeshift full back in the absence of Benjamin Mendy and Fabian Delph last season, but Mendy's return to fitness has pushed him back down the pecking order.

He was not included in the squad for the Community Shield against Chelsea or City's Premier League opener against Arsenal, so a loan move is for the best if Zinchenko wants to continue his development.

It will be a familiar experience for Zinchenko, whose first season as a City player was spent on loan in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven and their reserve team Jong PSV.