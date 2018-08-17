Stoke City Confirm Season-Long Loan Signing of Everton Defender Cuco Martina

Stoke City have confirmed the signing of Everton defender Cuco Martina on a season-long loan from Merseyside.

The right back was signed by Everton from Southampton on a free transfer back in 2017, and has played 28 times for the Toffees, contributing two assists from the right flank.

After making 16 consecutive starts from the end of November until early March thanks to a defensive injury crisis at Goodison Park, the 28-year-old was frozen out of the team once the absentees returned.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

He will now spend the rest of the 2018/19 season with the Potters, and Stoke City manager Gary Rowett has admitted his delight at the deal.

Speaking to the club's official website, he declared: “Cuco adds size, strength and power to our back line and he has shown in the Premier League that he can play in a variety of positions. He played left back for Everton for most of last season but his preferred position is right back, so we see him as a very good option anywhere across the back line.”

#SCFC are delighted to welcome Cuco Martina to the @bet365 Stadium on a season-long loan from @Everton, subject to EFL and FA approval. #welcomeCuco pic.twitter.com/ui0ZqN8JP1 — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) August 17, 2018

Chief Executive Tony Scholes also praised the player, proclaiming: “We are delighted to have secured the services of such an experienced player whose versatility will give an added dimension to our squad.”

Having started his youth career at Feyenoord, Martina had spells with RBC Roosendaal, RKC Waalwijk and FC Twente before he came to England with Southampton. Despite being born and raised in the Netherlands, the defender represents his Curacao at international level, and is his country's captain having been capped 37 times.