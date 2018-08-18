Borussia Dortmund Set €75m Price Tag for Julian Weigl Amid Interest From Man City & PSG

Germany international midfielder Julian Weigl has been slapped with a €75m price tag by his club Borussia Dortmund following emerging interest from European giants Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been in the sights of City boss Pep Guardiola for some time, with the Catalonian manager's interest in Weigl dating back to his time in the dugout with Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

TF-Images/GettyImages

PSG, meanwhile, have stepped up their interest in Weigl following the appointment of former Dortmund head coach Thomas Tuchel.





And this new found interest hasn't gone unnoticed by the decision makers at the Westfalenstadion, according to France Football (via Calciomercato), prompting CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc to set Weigl's price tag at €75m.

The young midfielder arrived at Dortmund as a teenager in 2015 after rising through the ranks at 1860 Munich, costing the Black and Yellows an estimated €2.5m. Over 120 appearances later and Weigl has all but cemented his place in the club's first team.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The arrival of Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel during the summer, as well as former youth team captain Dženis Burnić returning from loan, has put Weigl's place under threat and a move away certainly isn't out of the question, especially with a contract that expires in 2021.





On top of that, only two out of the five major European leagues can no longer make any more signings this summer. Clubs in Germany, Spain and France still have free reign in the transfer market until August 31 which will allow more than enough time for reinvestment.

Despite PSG's interest and the chance to link back up with Tuchel, it would appear that Weigl is better suited to life at the Etihad.

Combining the role of a traditional defensive midfielder with that of a regista - or deep-lying playmaker - it seems on the surface that Weigl could be perfectly suited to fill the boots of Manchester City's ageing midfielder Fernandinho.