Cardiff 0-0 Newcastle: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Late Kenedy Penalty Miss Results in a Stalemate

A goalless draw saw both Cardiff and a 10-man Newcastle earn their first point of the 2018/19 season in what was a scrappy affair which was crying out for a touch of class.

Both teams headed into the Saturday afternoon clash without a point on the board and after failing to make in impact in the final third all the talking points surrounded two clashes, a red card and a penalty miss at the death.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Newcastle's Kenedy had a torrid afternoon after seeing his penalty saved at the death after luckily escaping a straight red midway through the first time after a recklessly kicking out at an opponent.

And with many citing it as an injustice referee Craig Pawson looked to restore the balance as he gave Isaac Hayden his marching orders in the second 45 after a tackle not too dissimilar from Phil Jagielka's against Wolves last week.

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

CARDIFF

Key Talking Point

Set pieces appear to be the only avenue to goal for Cardiff and it sets a dangerous precedent for their hopes of Premier League survival. The Bluebirds struggled to create enough chances in open play and relied on their key positional players to get them over the line.

Cardiff's effort levels and intensity conjured up a number of dead ball situations and they easily possessed more attacking impetus in comparison to their opposition, but an absence of a clinical edge ensured they remain without a goal on their return to the Premier League.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

With greater tests against sterner defences still to come chances will prove increasingly harder to find, and it is therefore imperative that they find a more effective route to goal over the coming weeks to prevent falling behind.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Etheridge (7); Ecuele Manga (7), Bamba (6), Morrison (6), Bennett (7); Victor Camarasa (6); Josh Murphy (8*), Arter (7), Ralls (6), Hoilett (6); Zohore (6).

Substitutes: Reid (N/A), Mendez-Laing (N/A).

STAR MAN - Josh Murphy showed he is capable of growing into a star for the Bluebirds in his starting Premier League debut after causing the Magpies' right side of defence all sorts of trouble.

The 23-year-old was sharp in possession, created a number of chances and looked to take the game on with every opportunity he was given - as he grows in confidence his impact on proceedings is only sure to increase.

Josh Murphy the only shining light in this game. Been impressed with him.



Able to beat his man and usually has the end product to show for it. #CARNEW — Jack Kinnersley (@KinnersleyJ) August 18, 2018

Josh Murphy is a ballllleeerrrrr — aiden (@ADTrouble) August 18, 2018

WORST PLAYER - The Bluebirds put in a solid but unspectacular display and for simply conceding a late penalty Sean Morrison is handed the title after almost costing his side a valuable point.

NEWCASTLE

Key Talking Point

While Newcastle created the most clear cut chances throughout proceedings, their ability to hit the front hinged on a forward player with a touch of class - something they desperately lacked as Joselu proved ineffective after floating through most of the game.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Yoshinori Muto's introduction in the second period was too late as he continues to adjust to the demands of the Premier League. Salomon Rondon could be the answer to unlocking their goal scoring conundrum but the West Brom loanee has yet to be given a run out by Rafa Benitez.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Dubravka (6); Manquillo (6), Lascelles (7), Clark (6), Dummett (6); Ritchie (6), Shelvey (7), Diame (6), Kenedy (4); Perez (6); Joselu (5).

Substitutes: Hayden (5), Muto (N/A), Jacob Murphy (N/A).

STAR MAN - He is often a polarising figure but Jonjo Shelvey proved to be one of the only standouts for Newcastle in south Wales.

His exceptional range of passing opened up the field of play for the Magpies, and made him the sole source of his team's creativity - where he thrived with the chorus of boos which met his every touch in possession thanks to his previous association with Swansea.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Kenedy failed to follow up from last week's performance and was lucky not to have seen red in the first half after kicking out at Victor Camarasa. He proved ineffective in linking defence with attack and was far too wasteful in possession - epitomised in the fact that he failed to complete a single pass in the first half.





A failed penalty attempt at the death encapsulated his afternoon, and here is what social media had to say about Newcastle's No. 15.

Kenedy should def be off and I say that as a Newcastle fan! Ridiculous behaviour over a nothing challenge that will end up with a valuable player getting a retrospective red! #CARNEW — Neil Sedgewick (@neilsedge) August 18, 2018





Kenedy is so overrated by our fans it's unreal, holy sh*t #NUFC — nEwCaStLe fOr LiFe (@77_SH_ER) August 18, 2018

Kennedy you lucky lucky boy !!

That’s a red card all day !!

Anything less than a 3 match ban would be a disgrace !! @FA — Ömar Sherif. (@OmarSherif_AFC) August 18, 2018

Looking Ahead





Cardiff will make the trip to Huddersfield on Saturday in a bid to secure their first win on their return to the Premier League, a game which precedes a run against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's task fails to get easier as they host Chelsea at St. James' Park in just over a week.