Chelsea Legend Predicts Where Blues & Arsenal Will Finish in 2018/19 Season Ahead of Saturday Clash

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has predicted the Blues to compete with London rivals Arsenal for fourth place in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea enjoyed a strong opening to the 2018/19 season, winning 3-0 away at Huddersfield in new manager Maurizio Sarri's first league game in charge of the club. 

By comparison, Arsenal began the reign of their own new boss Unai Emery with a drab 2-0 defeat to champions Manchester City.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to Irish radio station Newstalk via the Sport Review, Nevin suggested his former side have what it takes to qualify for the Champions League this season, after finishing fifth last year.

“I think Arsenal and Chelsea will be battling it out for fourth and fifth,” said Nevin.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

Chelsea have backed Sarri in the transfer market this summer by spending heavily on the signings of midfielder Jorginho from Napoli and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who became the world's most expensive goalkeeper after joining from Athletic Bilbao.

The club have also brought in midfielder Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid to help Sarri adapt the squad to his preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also spent heavily this summer as they look to improve on last season's sixth-place finish and stop the rot that crept into the final years of Arsene Wenger's tenure at the club.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

The likes of Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulos were signed in June and July with the intention of adding a strong spine to a side made infamous for its defensive frailties.

With both sides having made radical transformations this summer under new management, Arsenal and Chelsea will both be hoping to regain Champions League status at the end of the season.

