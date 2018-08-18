Chievo 2-3 Juventus: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Cristiano Ronaldo Wins on Serie A Debut

August 18, 2018

Juventus started their Serie A title defence with an enthralling win at Chievo on Saturday evening, as Cristiano Ronaldo got his first taste of domestic Italian football.

Sami Khedira put the visitors in front early on but strikes from Mariusz Stepinski and Emanuele Giaccherini gave a Chievo precious lead heading into the last 20 minutes.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, Mattia bani's own goal gave Juventus a lifeline as the 24-year-old nodded in from Federico Bernardeschi's swinging corner.


Juventus were initially denied victory by VAR after Mario Mandzukic's header was disallowed due to an alleged handball, but substitute Bernardeschi ended up tapping in from Alex Sandro's cross to give Massimiliano Allegri's side a dramatic win.

JUVENTUS


Key Talking Point

We can't start anywhere else. Ronaldo's move to Juventus in the summer pretty much broke the football world but for the main part of Saturday's game he was well subdued by Chievo's defence.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

The Real Madrid legend will have better days for the Serie A giants but he still showed signs of why he will be a bargain for Juventus, even at €100m.

It'll be interesting to see how his partnership with Paolo Dybala develops, with Juventus hoping that relationship can perform even more impressively than the Argentina international's former alliance with Gonzalo Higuain, now of AC Milan.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Szczesny (6), Cancelo (6), Bonucci (7), Chiellini (7), Sandro (7), Khedira (7), Pjanic (6), Cuadrado (6), Dybala (7), Costa (6), Ronaldo (7).

Substitutes: Bernardeschi (8), Mandzukic (7), Can (6).

STAR MAN

Juventus were lacking a spark before Federico Bernardeschi's introduction in the 56th minute and the Italy international ultimately proved to be the match winner late on.

After supplying the cross that led to Chievo's own goal, the former Fiorentina attacker got himself into the box to prod home Sandro's cross, gifting Juventus an absolutely priceless win on the opening day.

Paolo Dybala was impressive in spells and Mandzukic also looked lively from the bench, but Bernardeschi proved the difference between the two teams on Saturday night.

WORST PLAYER - Hooked just before the hour mark, it's fair to say Juan Cuadrado didn't have his best game against Chievo.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

After Bernardeschi's performance, the Colombia international is a likely casualty from Juventus' starting XI for their next league game against Lazio.

Looking Ahead

Juventus will be watching keenly to see how title rivals Inter, Napoli, Roma and AC Milan get on this weekend, before setting their sights on their home tie with Lazio next Saturday.

