Dutch Striker Claims He Is Still Aiming to Carry Out Childhood Dream of Playing for Liverpool

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Dutch international striker Wout Weghorst has claimed that he intends to fulfil a childhood dream of one day playing at Anfield for Liverpool.

The 26-year-old recently signed for Wolfsburg after an impressive campaign for AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie. He managed to score 18 goals in 31 league appearances which made him the joint third top scorer in the league. His performances also earned him three appearances for the Dutch national side towards the end of the season.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

But Weghorst is hoping that he still has a chance of playing at an even higher level and pulling on a Liverpool shirt is his ultimate goal.


"I've dreamt of [playing for Liverpool] since childhood," he told De Telegraaf. "If I continue to train with full commitment, I think that opportunity will come.

"Of course, something like that depends on several factors. You have to stay fit and a coach and club must see it in you, but apart from that you can create many things in life for yourself."

VI-Images/GettyImages

He went on to discuss the fact that he believes he possesses a desire to improve that a number of his teammates don't and that is the reason he has been able to get to this point in his career.

"I've always been surprised by the fact that people apparently don't get everything out of it," he added. "Sometimes I think it really is a pity that I don't have that exceptional talent. If I had, I would probably have been able to reach the absolute top.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Ultimately, everyone wants to be talked about in a positive way, but my urge to reach my personal best exceeds everything."

If Weghorst manages to hit the ground running for Wolfsburg, then there is no reason why some of Europe's top clubs won't be looking to snap him up.

