​Ernestro Valverde Expects Rafinha to Remain Part of Barcelona's Squad After Transfer Deadline

Ernestro Valverde has given the clearest indication yet that Rafinha Alcantara will remain with Barcelona beyond the close of the summer transfer window.

Rafinha, 25, has seen his future at Camp Nou clouded in uncertainty after spending the second half of last season on loan with Inter, making it appear as though he had one foot out of the door as a place in the Blaugrana's starting eleven proved hard to come by.

However, the midfielder - who earned admiration from a number of clubs during his time with the Serie A giants last term - has seemingly seized his chance to impress throughout pre season and work his way into Valverde's plans.





The Barcelona boss gave the 25-year-old his backing as he told reporters prior to his teams league opener against Alaves, via Sport: "He's a member of the squad and, as it stands, he will stay with us.

"On the 31st August at 00:00 is when everything closes and I think that's it. When it reaches closer to that deadline there are lots of rumours flying around, but there you go.

"He's with us and the only thing which has changed in respect to last year is that he's spent a long period of time out injured.

"We spoke with him and searched for a solution in the January transfer window because the team was already complete and he needed regular minutes. This year we've seen him from the beginning."

Inter reportedly had a €40m option to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal following his loan stint, but the Italian outfit failed to raise the funds in time, and their loss appears to be the Catalan giants' gain following his impressive early outings throughout the club's summer friendlies.

The Brazilian midfielder is likely to be provided with a chance to stake his claim until January before another evaluation on his ability to make an impact is made.