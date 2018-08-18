'Give it a Rest': Twitter Reacts to Liverpool Legend's Ridiculous Claims Over Alexis Sanchez Wages

Soccer Saturday is hardly well renowned for being a hub of footballing intelligence, sometimes it's what makes the show fun. It doesn't take itself too seriously and the banter between Jeff Stelling and the panel is usually pretty harmless.

But sometimes something so obviously untrue is said on the show that it needs to be called out for what it is - step forward Phil Thompson, who made the audacious claim that Manchester United winger Alexis Sanchez is currently earning a staggering £900,000 a week.

Twitter reacted of course, calling out the Liverpool legend for the ludicrous claim.

Soccer Saturday could have done with some new signings this summer too. Thompson reckons Sanchez is on 900k a week at Utd 🤔 and Merson is adamant 200 mill buys Kane this window 🙈 — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) August 18, 2018

Phil Thompson just said Sanchez is on 900 grand a week on sky sports hahahah give it a rest — Danny Flynn (@DannyFlynn_) August 18, 2018

Phil Thompson on Sky there pulling his hair out defending Liverpool’s net spend to Jose’s, 5 seconds after saying Mourinho is winding people up! Then throws out that Sanchez is on 900 grand a week.. cabbage of a man — Gary Y (@Gary_Y88) August 18, 2018

Sanchez is reportedly on around £390,000 a week, so whilst that may be a fair amount for United to be paying the Chilean, it's still some way off what Thompson claimed.