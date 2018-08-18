Guardiola Coy Over Fixture Change as Spurs' Stadium Crisis Could Threaten Man City's Title Defence

Manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City are actively looking to find a solution for their proposed Premier League fixture at Tottenham's new stadium on October 28, with delays in construction threatening where the game will take place.

However, the 47-year-old has claimed that reversing the fixture around could be out of the question as it could jeopardise their hopes of retaining the league title if the club opts to travel to north London in April.

Manchester City are currently set to host Tottenham on April 20, their penultimate home game of the 2018/19 season. Although Guardiola is hoping a solution can be found in time, he confirmed that the reigning champions have to think about themselves before agreeing to switch venue.

"We want to help the Premier League," Guardiola said, quoted by the Telegraph. "I think we didn’t release any statement about Tottenham, we don't know anything [about the situation]. I don't know. This [delay] can happen because you build an amazing stadium for Tottenham Hotspur.

"Sometimes there are delays, this kind of thing happens. I don’t know, we are going to adapt if we can adapt and of course we are going to think of ourselves as well. And of course the Premier League."

Tottenham have made a secret payment to the FA to play at Wembley until the end of the year because of constructions concerns at their new stadium. — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) August 13, 2018

The Manchester City boss was then pressed over how reversing the fixture would impact their season, and Guardiola responded: "I think when you are maybe playing for the Premier League [title], four games away is a little bit different.

"I'm a manager for what happens on the pitch, this is off the pitch. In the end, if Tottenham want to suggest something they'll speak with our CEO and our people. [We want] the best for the Premier League, for Tottenham...we are going to decide."

Spurs' stadium fiasco has divided fans over the last two years. Some supporters were already aggrieved that the club were allowed to play their home fixtures at Wembley last season, and this latest setback has left even fewer fans with sympathy for the north Londoners.