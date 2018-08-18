Inter Confirm They Will Take Legal Action After 'Cheating' Transfer Claims From La Liga President

Italian giants Inter have confirmed they will take legal action against La Liga president Javier Tebas following his claims that the Nerazzurri were 'cheating' in their approach for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić.

Inter issued a statement on their official website on Friday confirming that they would 'pursue legal action' against Tebas. Their announcement referenced an interview where La Liga's president accused the club, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, of cheating in the transfer market.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"We will have to ask ourselves why there are clubs that are inflating the market by buying players," Tebas told ABC, quoted by AS. "Things happen that should not happen.

"I mean PSG, but also Juventus with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo or these offers from Inter, which has no money to sign players and then offers Modrić a lot of money which it is going to get from I don’t know where.

Official club statement following comments made today by Mr Javier Tebas.



👉 https://t.co/JaKC91F6jO#FCIM pic.twitter.com/wobPXoGe4b — Inter (@Inter_en) August 17, 2018

"At Juve, I don’t know, we’ll have to see how the operation (with Ronaldo) turns out in the end. But Inter’s offer to Modrić was cheating, the issue of PSG with Neymar was cheating."

It is known that Real Madrid made a formal complaint to FIFA surrounding Inter's rumoured attempts to sign Modrić during the summer, although the Italian club claims that they never approached the World Cup finalist.

Regardless of what goes on with Real Madrid's case against Inter, the Italian club will look to take legal action against Tebas for his comments which have been seen as slanderous by the Nerazzurri hierarchy.