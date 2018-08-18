Jermaine Jenas Reveals Who He Wanted Tottenham Hotspur to Sign During the Summer Transfer Window

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has revealed that he would have liked to have seen Spurs sign Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha this summer.

Tottenham hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons during the transfer window after failing to make a single signing all summer. Maurcio Pochettino's men were liked to a handful of players, including the likes of Lewis Cook, Jack Grealish and Wilfried Zaha, but they failed to entice any of them over to north London.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Speaking to 90min, Jenas claimed that Zaha was the only transfer target he would have liked to have seen at Tottenham this season.

"Zaha, I'll be honest, was the only one [of Spurs' targets] I thought 'Hmm, that interests me.'"

Jenas also had he say on the links to Grealish and discussed why he may not be quite ready to make an impact at a club as big as Spurs.





"I think Grealish is a very good footballer, but if you look at it now for example and you go right so they play Dele, Eriksen and Son just behind Harry Kane. You've already got Lucas Moura sat on the bench, so is he moving any of those two?

"I think he's time will come Jack but I think Spurs were going to bring him in as a progression and if he could have done what Dele did when they brought him in then wow."

Zaha has now signed a new contract extension to keep him at Crystal Palace until 2023, meaning that is unlikely that we will be seeing him line up in a Tottenham shirt any time soon.

Richard Sellers/GettyImages

Grealish is still with Championship side Aston Villa, so if he continues to perform at a high standard then he may the subject of another pursuit from Spurs in January.