Jose Mourinho Reveals He's Only Fined One Player During Man Utd Spell After Recent Pogba Comments

By 90Min
August 18, 2018

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the only player he has had to fine during his time at Old Trafford is Anthony Martial.

The comments are in response to Paul Pogba's claim that he wouldn't be able to speak his mind for fear of being fined by Mourinho. 

The headlines have been dominated by the pair's faltering relationship all summer and nothing seems to have changed despite Pogba's superb performance against Leicester in the Red Devil's Premier League opener.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Pogba told reporters after the game, as per the Irish Independent "If you're not happy, you cannot give your best. There are things I cannot say otherwise I will get fined."

Mourinho has insisted that he has no problems with Pogba's comments, but he has also made it clear that handing out fines isn't something he regularly has to do. In fact, he claimed that he has only had to hand out one fine during his entire time at United.

"I don't care," Mourinho said of the interview. "I don't care."

"I am here for two years and a couple of months and the only player that was fined was Anthony Martial, so it is not easy to be fined here.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

"So, you have to ask him. I didn't ask him, I am not going to ask him."

Mourinho has already revealed Pogba will retain the captaincy for Manchester United's trip to Brighton on Sunday which suggests he is still fully backing the Frenchman on the pitch, regardless of what may be happening behind the scenes.

