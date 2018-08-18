Julen Lopetegui Reportedly Demands Real Madrid Sign New Striker Before Transfer Window Slams Shut

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui is eager to add reinforcements to his squad and has duly made a request to the club's board to sign a striker before the transfer window slams close.

The former Spain boss is aware of the tests which await the club and is wary the current lack of options at centre forward will spell trouble in the pursuit of silverware, a foreboding feeling which has led to his latest demand to the board.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

According to Marca, Lopetegui had hoped to welcome a new centre back, midfielder and striker before September came around, but with time no longer on Real Madrid's side the latter has emerged as the priority.





The defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid during the UEFA Super Cup last week highlighted the lack of options in attack, and while Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are expected to emerge from Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow, Lopetegui wants a more reliable alternative to call upon.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The likes of Mauro Icardi, Timo Werner and Robert Lewandowski were reported to be of interest to Real earlier in the window, but with time running out Lopetegui has made it clear that he does not need a big name, just a player who is capable of performing the role as required.





Lyon's Mariano and Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia are said to be realistic targets for such a short time frame, but the report claims both Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez believe the current batch of players are capable of winning another Champions League without further additions.

With resistance from the board, Lopetegui faces the prospect of heading into his debut season at the Bernabeu with Bale, Benzema and Marco Asensio as his focal points in attack, with only a handful of untried players in Borja Mayoral and Raul de Tomas in reserve to act as cover.

Real Madrid will start their new league campaign against Getafe on Sunday evening.