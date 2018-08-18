Jurgen Klopp Lauds Crystal Palace 'Spectacular Transfer' as Star Player Agrees New Contract

Crystal Palace completed perhaps their best bit of business this summer in tying star man Wilfried Zaha down to a new contract last week, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Zaha has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer with Tottenham believed to have been one of the clubs interested. The Ivorian winger left once before for Manchester United, and fans would have been sweating over his future.

The 25-year-old not only remained with Palace this summer but has now committed his future until 2023, agreeing a new contract with the club. Zaha was as important to Palace as any player in the Premier League last season, almost single-handedly guiding them clear of relegation.

Crystal Palace lost all 10 of the games which Zaha missed last season, his nine goals and three assists led the club to an 11th-place finish. He also began the season in fine fettle, scoring in the opening game against Fulham.

Following the announcement of a new contract, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed the move as a ‘spectacular transfer’ for Palace.

Speaking ahead of the two clubs’ league fixture on Monday, Klopp told Sky Sports: "There were no spectacular signings but if you want you can see Zaha as a spectacular transfer,

"I think they are pretty happy that Wilfried signed a new contract. He's very important and last year was probably the best example of that."

Palace have also strengthened in the transfer market adding Max Meyer and Jordan Ayew to their attacking options, as Roy Hodgson looks to take the goal burden off Zaha.

But it was another of Palace’s forwards - former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke - who also received praise from Klopp.

"Everybody who thinks about writing Benteke off makes a big mistake because his obvious skills are always there,

"Even if he didn't score too often last season, he always has opportunities. It's a big challenge to defend set-pieces when Christian is around - He will score goals this season, there's no doubt about that." Klopp continued.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be live on Sky Sports on Monday evening, with Klopp hoping to follow up on last week’s 4-0 win over West Ham, as the Reds look to chase the title.